Ohio’s distracted driving law goes into effect on Tuesday

DeWine aims to educate Ohioans about the state’s new laws
By Alexa Griffey and Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Washington County, OH. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a public awareness campaign to educate Ohioans about the state’s new distracted driving laws.

DeWine will be joining several groups including the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Department of Transportation on Monday, April 3 to kick off the campaign.

Starting on Tuesday, April 4, it will be illegal in most cases for a driver to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device will driving on Ohio roads.

A press release by the Governor’s office says, the use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices will be considered a primary offense for all drivers. This allows law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver after witnessing a violation.

Warnings will be issued for a 6 months grace period. The grade period is an effort to educate and help drivers adapt to the new law.

Violations will be issued beginning October 4th.

