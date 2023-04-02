Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a weekend shooting involving several biker gangs inside an Oklahoma City bar, police said Sunday.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that took place about 9 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The three killed were pronounced dead at the scene, the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Cooper added. Authorities did not immediately identify the dead and wounded.

Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said in an email that preliminary information indicates this was a “shoot-out between several rival biker gangs.”

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect, adding, “as of now, we don’t have anything.”

