Student starts positivity movement at school after friend’s suicide

Students at a school in Arizona have created positive messages around the school after a classmate committed suicide last year.
By Colleen Sikora
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (KPNX) – Students at a school in Arizona have worked for months to inspire positive messages to their classmates.

Keely Lotz, a sixth-grader at Vista del Sur Accelerated Academy in Phoenix, said she wanted to see more color and inspiration at her school.

“I want to make sure that everybody feels safe here,” she said.

As part of a service project as an ambassador for the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, Keely searched for the right words to write in the school’s bathrooms alongside other art club students.

“Because I knew that’s where a lot of people went to cry,” she said.

After the suicide of her friend, “Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey, the sixth-grader said she wanted to write words that could make a difference in someone’s life. Posey was 16 years old at the time of her death.

“It was heartbreaking and it was all over the pageant community,” Keely said. “We did the Naomi walk in her name.”

Keely said she doesn’t know what drove her friend to suicide, but that she wanted to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.

“We all sat around and thought of phrases that might help us and other people,” Keely said.

Phrases like “Always remember you matter, you belong here, you’re doing great and you can do anything,” adorn the school’s walls and stalls.

Eighth-grader Megan Garis said the phrases are in both girls’ and boys’ restrooms.

“I feel like being able to see positive images like just when you’re going to the bathroom, like it’ll really help kids feel better about themselves,” she said.

Vista del Sur Accelerated Academy’s principal, Jessica Epacs, said the art project has already made an impact.

“The positive self-talk, the positive phrases to be uplifting. It’s happening,” she said. “We get to see it in our kids and that’s been the biggest reward of all.”

Keely is hoping the inspiring words continue to change the negative ones some students may hear in their heads every day.

“I just want to make sure that kids know that it’s going to be OK,” she said.

