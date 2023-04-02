Unique Boutique Sale benefits area students

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley wrapped up its Annual Unique Boutique Saturday afternoon.

The sale kicked off Friday with donated clothing and accessories for men, women and children.

The Zonta Club of the MOV is an organization of community leaders and career professionals who empower women and girls through service and advocacy projects

Saturday, customers packed the Reno Community Center for the club’s bag sale.

Zonta Club member Chris Lisk talked about the start of the day.

“We had people here at 8:30 this morning. We didnt open until 9 but we started our bag sale then and its been steady ever since. People have been in and out with bags, some with one bag and some will have ten bags of clothes at 10 dollars a bag with as much clothes as you can fit in it.”

The sale has been put on by the club for over 40 years. Lisk advised the donated clothing and sales go right back into the community.

“The money raised today will go to our scholarship program, mostly at Washington State [Community College] to women who are non-traditional students. Those are typically the people that benefit from these sales.”

Any leftover items from the Spring Unique Boutique will be donated to area organizations in need.

