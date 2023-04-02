UPDATE: House on Loomis Ridge Rd is a total loss after fire

Crews responded to a structure fire on Loomis Ridge Road Saturday morning
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The fire that was called in early Saturday morning at 5:10 a.m. was on Loomis Ridge Rd and Red Peak Cir., Wood County Dispatch does not have a specific address for the home at this time.

They have also updated us that East Wood, Waverly, and Deerwalk volunteer fire department reported to the scene with Camden Clark Ambulance services.

At 5:10 a.m. on Saturday morning a call came in of a structure fire on Loomis Ridge Rd.

There were no reports of any injuries from the fire. But the house is a total loss.

The last official that left the scene reportedly left at 1:12 p.m.

The Parkersburg Fire Department as well as the St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

As we receive further updates on the fire we will continue to update you.

