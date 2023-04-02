Warren School band boosters hosts semi-annual craft fair

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Warren school band boosters held their semi-annual craft fair this afternoon. An event that has been happening for about 45 years now.

“The Warren band boosters started one of the craft fairs in this whole entire area about 45 years ago,” said Assistant Director, Stephen Collins.

The craft fair was made in an attempt to have each band member realize how much of the community’s support they get in everything they do.

“It’s for the kids to realize they’re a part of this whole process. Warren is one of the only local schools that has such a plethora of activities. We have two marching bands, we have two winter guards, winter percussion, jazz band, we have jazz band for the middle school in two grades and we have the middle school symphonic bands and we have the high school symphonic bands,” said Collins.

Year after year vendors at the craft fair become more familiar to Collins and other Warren band staff

“I know all my regular people see them every year, twice a year, and they make such beautiful items out of such interesting material and then all of a sudden we get a new one added on. As I walked around today I was enjoying watching what people had created,” said Collins.

The Warren band boosters will hold another craft fair in November for their last craft fair of 2023.

