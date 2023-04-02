WTAP’s Laura Bowen wins first place prize in the 2022 Virginias A.P Broadcast Awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Laura Bowen won first place for Best Documentary/ In-depth Coverage in the 2022 Virginia’s Associated Press Broadcasters Awards!

She received this award for her coverage of the Vienna baseball fields and the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA.

Thirty-nine news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 709 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports from 2022.

Congratulation Laura!

You can read her coverage here:

