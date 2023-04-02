WTAP’s Laura Bowen wins first place prize in the 2022 Virginias A.P Broadcast Awards

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Laura Bowen won first place for Best Documentary/ In-depth Coverage in the 2022 Virginia’s Associated Press Broadcasters Awards!

She received this award for her coverage of the Vienna baseball fields and the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA.

Thirty-nine news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 709 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports from 2022.

Congratulation Laura!

You can read her coverage here:

Members of the baseball community push back against resolution
VRIA requests to oversee all Vienna sports - pushback ensues
Vienna park board votes to let the V.R.I.A. run all sports
Vienna City Council votes on resolution involving the VRIA

