2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.(Gainesville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – Two men were electrocuted when they attempted to steal from a power substation in Georgia, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, first responders found two men dead from an apparent electrocution.

Investigators determined that the two men trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and tried to steal from the power substation when they were electrocuted and died.

The Gainesville Fire Department and Georgia Power worked to ensure the area was safe for first responders to recover the bodies.

Investigators are still working to identify the men.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5251.

