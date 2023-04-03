2023 MOVMCF Pageant held at WVUP

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival Pageant showcased women and girls across five age divisions of Young Miss, Preteen, Teen, Queen, and Ms.

The contestants answered on-stage questions and displayed themselves in formalwear.

Sara Taylor has been the Pageant Director since the first pageant in 2017. She emphasized the importance of the pageant to the annual multicultural festival.

“We represent the festival,” Taylor said. “We are, I guess you could say, walking promotions of the festival each year to let people to know the festival is here, we’re not going anywhere, and that we’re just here to represent cultural diversity at its best.”

Taylor said it takes a lot of work from a lot of people to bring everything together and make the pageant a reality.

“It’s a long process,” she said. “It takes basically a year to create this and make this happen, from different sponsors to being sure that our volunteers are here to making sure outgoing royalty are here. It takes a village. And I’m very blessed with the village that I have this year.”

Taylor said the pageant celebrates the girls and women who participate and that it helps them to build self-esteem.

“It serves for them to give them self-confidence and a boost to know that they are worthy, and their self esteem as well,” Taylor said. “I’ve had girls that’ve said today was a great day, they’ve in a calming, relaxing atmosphere, and that is something I strive for each and every year.”

For the 2023 pageant, the winners of the were Raylee Townsend, Taylor Parsons, Alexa Loy, Alaissa Martinez Toro, Katie Whiting, Natalie Rhodes, Shandra Ice, and Evan Mace.

Division Name Young Miss Raylee Townsend Preteen Taylor Parsons Teen Alexa Loy Queen Alaissa Martinez Toro Ms Katie Whiting Regnant Queen Shandra Ice Jr Miss Regnant Queen Evan Mace

