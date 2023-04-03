5 Catholic school students accused of forcing classmate into sex acts in bathroom stall, police say

By Jessica Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Five young Ohio teens are facing charges for sex crimes that police say happened in a bathroom stall at a Catholic school.

Four 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old are currently in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, according to records released by the facility.

The charges against the teens range from gross sexual imposition to public indecency and kidnapping, the documents state.

Police said the five suspects forced another student into a bathroom stall at St. Ann’s Catholic School in Hamilton, the detention center records say.

Once in the stall, the students are accused of holding the victim down while they exposed themselves and forced the victim to engage in sex acts, according to the documents.

The police report says the alleged crimes happened between August 2022 and March 2023. It was reported to Hamilton police on March 10.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement that reads in part:

“St. Ann Catholic School is committed to providing a safe environment for everyone on its campus, faculty and students alike. As such, any allegation of criminal conduct is immediately reported to the civil authorities, and the administration cooperates fully with any police investigation.”

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati went on to say they will not have any further comments.

Four of the five teens entered denials when they appeared in juvenile court, according to records. The fifth teen did not enter any plea, the records show.

They are scheduled to be back in court next week.

