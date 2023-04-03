90-year-old killed when home destroyed by tornado

One woman is dead and five others were injured after an EF-3 tornado tore through the Hazel Green area overnight.
By Zach Shrivers, D'Quan Lee and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A 90-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured after an EF-3 tornado ripped through a community in Alabama this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in northern Madison County and southern Lincoln County Friday night into Saturday morning.

Ovie Lasater, 90, died when her home was destroyed by the tornado, coroner Tyler Berryhill said.

Authorities with the National Weather Service said the tornado is estimated to have peaked at 160 mph and demolished two homes in the area.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and two people were treated on the scene.

Lasater’s relative Ashley Martin and her household were spared after riding out a direct hit in their storm shelter.

“The initial reaction was just complete shock. Just trying to figure out what was still here and what wasn’t. Who was still here and who wasn’t,” she told WAFF.

Martin said it took the body weight of at least four people to hold the storm shelter’s door shut while the tornado went through.

Nine people were barricaded inside the shelter when winds as fast as 160 mph went right over their heads.

Martin said the family waited at least 15 minutes before coming out to see if the coast was clear.

“Just the noises we heard outside was enough to know it was bad. We didn’t want to open the door any sooner than we had to, we wanted to wait it out and make sure everything went by,” Martin said, adding the whole experience has been overwhelming.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Current power outages due to the wind
Loomis Ridge Rd.
UPDATE: House on Loomis Ridge Rd is a total loss after fire
The museum is made up of four floors, each with its own theme.
Discovery World on Market prepare for grand opening
Power outages along Grand Central Ave.
High winds caused power outages and cancellations across the county
Warren band boosters craft fair
Warren School band boosters hosts semi-annual craft fair

Latest News

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Hoosiers coach Knight battling undisclosed illness
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter’s defense appeals his arrest in Russia
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Important updates to distracted driving laws in Ohio
(Source: MGN)
Former Nelsonville recreation director indicted for theft