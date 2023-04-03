Former Nelsonville recreation director indicted for theft

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Former Nelsonville City Recreation Director David “Rudy” Schultz was indicted on two charges.

Schultz was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury on Monday, April 3, 2023, for two counts of theft, felonies of the fifth degree, according to a release from Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn.

Schultz is accused of stealing what was intended to support Nelsonville youth baseball and softball leagues during the 2022 season while employed as the City’s Recreation Director and working with Batting for Kids, a local nonprofit organization.

He is further accused of taking in excess of $2,500.00 from the fundraising efforts of Batting for Kids.

Schultz will be arraigned Wednesday, April 5 in Athens County Court of Common Pleas.

