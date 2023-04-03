Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing

Contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072 or 304-424-8444 for after hours.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing.

Gretchen was last seen on December 3rd, 2022, at the My Way Lounge with an official missing persons report filed on December 12th. Since the last update with Parkersburg police, law enforcement is still waiting on forensic and DNA evidence to return.

At this time, Parkersburg police requests anyone who may have any knowledge involving the Gretchen Fleming case to contact Detective Zimmerman by dialing 304-424-1072 or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

