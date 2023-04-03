Important updates to distracted driving laws in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The state of Ohio is strengthening its laws regarding distracted driving.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, it will be illegal in most circumstances for anyone in Ohio to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device while driving.

The new law designates the use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices while driving as a primary traffic offense. Law enforcement can now pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing the violation.

Under the previous law, distracted driving was a primary offense only for juvenile drivers, preventing officers from stopping adult distracted drivers unless those drivers also committed a separate primary traffic violation, such as speeding or running a red light.

The law includes a 6-month grace period in which law enforcement will issue warnings as part of an effort to educate motorists about the law changes. Beginning on October 4, 2023, law enforcement officers will begin issuing tickets to those found violating the law.

There are some exceptions to the law, including allowing adult drivers to make or receive calls while using a hands-free device. Adult drivers are also permitted to use GPS if they begin navigation before getting on the road. Adult drivers are still permitted to hold a phone directly to their ear for a phone call, but devices may only be activated with a single touch or swipe while driving. Adult drivers are also permitted to hold or use electronic devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road or highway during an emergency or road closure. Both adults and juveniles can use phones at any time to report an emergency to first responders.

Along with the new law, a new distracted driving campaign will be launched including a new website, billboards, printable posters, fact sheets, presentation slides, tip cards, and social media, radio, and television advertisements.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles Jones, and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks unveiled the public awareness campaign on Monday, April 3, 2023, to draw attention to Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving laws.

