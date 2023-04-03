Marietta celebrates 235th birthday this week

The city of Marietta will be celebrating their 235th birthday
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April 7 at 7 a.m. the City of Marietta will celebrates it’s 235th birthday.

This day will begin at the Start Westward Memorial in Muskingum park.

The Kiwanis club of Marietta installed the flags in Muskingum park for the Marine Corps League Attachment 1436 to perform a traditional flag raising.

The public is invited to all events that take place for Marietta’s birthday.

