Marietta celebrates 235th birthday this week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April 7 at 7 a.m. the City of Marietta will celebrates it’s 235th birthday.

This day will begin at the Start Westward Memorial in Muskingum park.

The Kiwanis club of Marietta installed the flags in Muskingum park for the Marine Corps League Attachment 1436 to perform a traditional flag raising.

The public is invited to all events that take place for Marietta’s birthday.

