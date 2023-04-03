Motion passed in Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A motion was granted today in association with the May 2022 shooting of a Parkersburg man.

A motion was granted for the authorization of a cyber forensic expert to be paid with out of state funds in the Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing.

McCune and Keel were arrested — along with Dezaray Roberts — as a part of a Parkersburg police investigation into the death of Terrance Mills Jr. in May of 2022 and charged with multiple felonies.

“One, there are certain forensic tools that we just don’t have that we need to evaluate for discovery. Two, they’re able to look into this and see what we have. Whether we have the data behind these dumps or what are these reports. And really there are some things missing. So, of course, those are critical to our findings in defense,” says Leach.

Wood County circuit judge, Jason Wharton granted the motion and Wood Co. prosecutor, Pat Lefebure did not object.

