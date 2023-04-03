New Era Kite Festival returns after having to cancel Saturday due to wind

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 14th annual New Era Kite Festival has returned to Mineral Wells but for only one day.

Saturday it had to be cancelled due to the 40 MPH wind gusts that we saw.

“It sucks but we’re making the most of what we can today,” said Vice President, Dave Bunner.

The New Era Kite Festival raises money to keep the New Era One Room School Museum up and functioning.

“What money we make here it goes to help fund that and keep it operational. Any profits we make, anything from anybody we do that is what it’s for. We’re not profit so we’re not getting rich but we do it to keep that place operational,” said Bunner.

Kites are a fun hobby that families of all ages can enjoy and get away from their iPad’s and iPhone’s.

“We decided we wanted to do something that families can do non-expensively, you can do it for cheap, and that’s what we try to do,” Bunner said.

But what’s next for the community of flying kites?

“The sky is the limit, not a pun to be made but it is what it is. It’s something that we hope in the kiting community that people don’t just go it’s for a one day thing or it’s just a fleeting moment. We hope they stay with it because it’s a heritage that goes back thousands of years,” Bunner said.

