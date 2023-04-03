New Era Kite Festival returns after having to cancel Saturday due to wind

Families came out to fly kites and help the one room school house
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 14th annual New Era Kite Festival has returned to Mineral Wells but for only one day.

Saturday it had to be cancelled due to the 40 MPH wind gusts that we saw.

“It sucks but we’re making the most of what we can today,” said Vice President, Dave Bunner.

The New Era Kite Festival raises money to keep the New Era One Room School Museum up and functioning.

“What money we make here it goes to help fund that and keep it operational. Any profits we make, anything from anybody we do that is what it’s for. We’re not profit so we’re not getting rich but we do it to keep that place operational,” said Bunner.

Kites are a fun hobby that families of all ages can enjoy and get away from their iPad’s and iPhone’s.

“We decided we wanted to do something that families can do non-expensively, you can do it for cheap, and that’s what we try to do,” Bunner said.

But what’s next for the community of flying kites?

“The sky is the limit, not a pun to be made but it is what it is. It’s something that we hope in the kiting community that people don’t just go it’s for a one day thing or it’s just a fleeting moment. We hope they stay with it because it’s a heritage that goes back thousands of years,” Bunner said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Current power outages due to the wind
Loomis Ridge Rd.
UPDATE: House on Loomis Ridge Rd is a total loss after fire
The museum is made up of four floors, each with its own theme.
Discovery World on Market prepare for grand opening
Power outages along Grand Central Ave.
High winds caused power outages and cancellations across the county
Laura Bowen won first place in the 2022 Virginia’s A.P. Broadcasters Awards!
WTAP’s Laura Bowen wins first place prize in the 2022 Virginias A.P Broadcast Awards

Latest News

The city of Marietta will be celebrating their 235th birthday
The city of Marietta will be celebrating their 235th birthday
Knowing who to call can help everyone when the power goes out
Helping emergency services during wind storms
Ohio 2022 capital crimes report
Ohio 2022 capital crimes report released
Lane closure on WV Route 68
Lane closure on WV Route 68
Marietta celebrates 235th birthday
Marietta celebrates 235th birthday this week