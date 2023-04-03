Obituary: Bock, Lisa Diane

Lisa Diane Bock, 61 of Petroleum, Cisco Community, passed away April 1, 2023 at her residence. She was born September 27, 1961 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Glen and Hazel Collins Allman.

Lisa was a Beautician her entire working career. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially partying in the country and visiting Myrtle Beach.

Surviving is her life-long partner Mark Wiggins of Petroleum, son Chris Bock of Harrisville, siblings: Linda Yost of Washington, WV, Beverly Tallman of Mineral Wells, Karen Dye (Steve) of Marietta, Cheryl Williams (Andy) of Vienna and Tim Allman of Hurricane, four grandchildren: Emily, Abigail, Riley and Izabella, stepdaughter Bree Maraux and her children Gwen and Abby, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Allman and brother Bud Allman.

There will be no funeral service. Visitation will be Tuesday 2-6PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

