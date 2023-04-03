Obituary: Brown, Glenda Pauline

Glenda Pauline Brown 92, of Lowell, Ohio passed away Saturday April 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born near Rinard Mills, Ohio on November 22, 1930 a daughter of the late Marvin and Hattie Holland Gardner.

She enjoyed quilting and being with family and friends. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved her faithful companion, her dog Daisy.

She was a member of the Little Muskingum Valley Baptist Church and Eastern Star of New Matamoras.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband Phillip H. Brown, and six brothers: Junior, Glen, Wick, Willard, Gail and Hilliard Gardner: four sisters, Garnet Sivard, Opal Moore, Beryl Messenheimer, and Norma Jean Rinard.

Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie (John) Heslop of Marietta, Ohio, Judy (Roy) Bowersock, New Matamoras, one son Rusty (Crystal) Brown, one Sister Wanda Pfouts, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday (Apr. 5) from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the McClure - Lankford Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am with Kent Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Muskingum Valley Baptist Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Following graveside services, refreshments will be served at the Muskingum Watershed building.

Memorial contributions will be appreciated in Pauline’s memory to L/A Volunteer Fire Department, 308 Walnut Street, Lowell, OH 45744.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.