Obituary: Crawford, Dorma

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Dorma Crawford, 89, passed away on March 22, 2023. She was born June 14, 1933, in Orma, West Virginia to the late Roscoe and Jessie (nee White) Summers.

Dorma enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William T. Crawford; three brothers, and two sisters.

Dorma is survived by her daughter, Lesa Crawford; brother, Lanny Summers of Massillon, and several nieces and nephews.

Committal service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, April 4 at the Alberts Chapel Cemetery in Sand Ridge, West Virginia.

Service provided by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV.

