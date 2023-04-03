Obituary: Lang, Elma Marie

Elma Marie Lang, 87, of Parkersburg died April 1, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 5, 1936 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Vevia Shepard Gorrell. She was owner and operator of Lang’s Concrete and Gift Shop for many years and also retired from DuPont.

Elma is survived by three children, Vicki (Brent) Viers of Summerville, SC, Steven L. Barker of Parkersburg, Kevin (Cindy) Lang of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Kia Hoops, Amber Fulton, Stephanie Bryant, Chase Lang, Paige Lang, Kaylee Wright, Alexis Duckworth; seven great grandchildren, Addison and Carter Hoops, Mia Bryant, Isabella Bryant, Sophia, Sam and Max Fulton; and longtime companion, Dave Wright.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Anthony Lang; daughter, Kimberly Barker; one brother Wayne Gorrell;

Funeral services will be Thursday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Father John Rice officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the care given over the years.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

