Obituary: Ferrell, Leo M.

Leo M. Ferrell, 92, of Williamstown, WV passed away Monday April 3, 2023 at Wyngate Senior Living. He was born June 24, 1930 in Millersburg, OH., the son of James D. and Mildred G. Ferrell.

Leo was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a 70-year member of the American Legion Post 64 in Marietta, OH. He was a long-time member and trustee of Mt. Pleasant-Burnt Hill United Methodist Church and was retired from Cabot Corporation. Leo loved to hunt, fish and enjoy time with his family and friends.

Leo is survived by his brother, Dale Ferrell.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Deborah S. Ferrell Padden and an infant brother, Charles.

In respect of his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A private cremation will take place at Hadley Funeral Home, Marietta, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

