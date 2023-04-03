Obituary: Hare, Timothy James

Timothy James Hare, 71, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He was born in Manhattan, NY, son of the late Austin J. Hare, Jr. and Mary Allen. He is survived by his loving partner of 11 years, Mary Lou Adams; his caring son, Chris Hare (Mariah Jordan); his half-sisters, Arnett James and Tracey Anderson Mason; and his beloved dog and cat, Spice and Pumpkin.

Tim was a graduate of the Mountain Lakes High School class of 1969. As the owner and CEO of Home Medical Equipment Co., he provided access to medical equipment and support to homebound patients for over 30 years.

Tim was active in the local business community and with the Parkersburg Chamber of Commerce.

Tim was recognized everywhere he went and loved by many for his caring nature and long-lasting friendships. He will be especially missed at his favorite restaurant, JP Henry’s, where he often celebrated with his friends and a glass of Dewars. He ended many a story with his favorite quote, “I know it, you know it, and the American people know it.”

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at JP Henry’s. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education) at 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Tim was an organ donor, and even in death, his generous donations will continue to help more than 80 people. CORE provided tremendous support and comfort to his family during their time in the hospital. If you would like to honor Tim, you can register as an organ donor at www.core.org.

