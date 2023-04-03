Obituary: Johnson, Jerry A

Jerry A Johnson, 77, Waverly, WV passed away March 29, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Hospital after a more than two-year battle with lung cancer.

He was born January 25, 1946, in Parkersburg to Oris and Bauneta Phillips Johnson. He was an Army veteran. He retired from Stonegate Construction. His entire work life was as a heavy equipment mechanic and operator.

He was survived by his wife of 53 years, Annette, and two sons, Jerry Jr. and John (Mitzie), by three grandchildren, Jessica, Nick and Darcy, and by four great grandchildren. He attended Belmont United Methodist Church. Belonged to Williamstown Masonic Lodge No. 129, Scottish Rite, Eastern Star Vienna Chapter 151, American Legion Post159 and Borderline H.O.G. He enjoyed riding his Harley, woodworking and especially rebuilding cars and trucks.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Charlotte Garrison, niece Louwannah Snyder, and nephew Steve Hescht.

He was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a Celebration of Life at home place on April 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Please RSVP

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

