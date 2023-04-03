Obituary: Moore, Bettie Jo

Bettie Jo Moore
Bettie Jo Moore(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bettie Jo Moore, 88, of Parkersburg died April 3, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.  She was born on August 29, 1934 in Ritchie County, WV and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Beaulah Fossett Isner.

Bettie grew up on the farm, enjoyed the farm animals and later taking her family camping.  After retiring as a book keeper for a local radio station she enjoyed taking bus trips with her husband, Bob.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Vicky) Isner of Washington, WV; step-children, Jacqualin Lynch, Roberta (Bud) Nelson, Dennis (Bonnie) Moore; many grandchildren; and one sister, Hazel Roberts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Moore; step-children, Shelly Compton and Steven Moore; one sister, Jean Rose; and one brother Clyde Isner.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Mike Allen officiating.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens .

Visitation will be held  Thursday 1-2pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Current power outages due to the wind
Loomis Ridge Rd.
UPDATE: House on Loomis Ridge Rd is a total loss after fire
The museum is made up of four floors, each with its own theme.
Discovery World on Market prepare for grand opening
Power outages along Grand Central Ave.
High winds caused power outages and cancellations across the county
Warren band boosters craft fair
Warren School band boosters hosts semi-annual craft fair

Latest News

Dorma Crawford
Obituary: Crawford, Dorma
Obituary: Holley, Kelly
Obituary: Ferrell, Leo M.
Timothy James Hare
Obituary: Hare, Timothy James