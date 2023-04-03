Obituary: Moore, Bettie Jo

Bettie Jo Moore, 88, of Parkersburg died April 3, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on August 29, 1934 in Ritchie County, WV and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Beaulah Fossett Isner.

Bettie grew up on the farm, enjoyed the farm animals and later taking her family camping. After retiring as a book keeper for a local radio station she enjoyed taking bus trips with her husband, Bob.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Vicky) Isner of Washington, WV; step-children, Jacqualin Lynch, Roberta (Bud) Nelson, Dennis (Bonnie) Moore; many grandchildren; and one sister, Hazel Roberts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Moore; step-children, Shelly Compton and Steven Moore; one sister, Jean Rose; and one brother Clyde Isner.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Mike Allen officiating.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens .

Visitation will be held Thursday 1-2pm at the funeral home.

