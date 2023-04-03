Obituary: Mowrey, Frankie Geraldine

Frankie Geraldine Mowrey, 92, of Creston, WV, went to be with our Lord on March 31, 2023, at Genesis Miletree Center, Spencer, WV.

She was born August 2, 1930, a daughter of the late Frank and Roxie Blosser Connolly.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Philip Mowrey, sons Glen and Kenny, niece Marge Fowler, and great-grandchild Shannon.

She is survived by sons Steve, Tom (Trish), James (Regina), Danny (Ola), Ron (Norma), Richard (Scarlet), and Ray (Sheila) Boggs; grandchildren Matthew (Amanda), Jeremy (Mandy), Rodney, Christy (Souhel), Melody (Dave), Jen (Meaghan), Daniel, Sabrina (Warren), Phillip (Lindsey), Mandy (Tommy), Angie (Kevin), Kim, Brandi, Ashley (Austin), Barb, Justin (Colleen), Mark, and Tiffany; great-grandchildren Kelan, Stella, Carissa, Summer, Ryder, Chase, Levi, Iris, Aidan, Colin, Brody, Mackenzie, Taylor, Meadow, Cane, Nicholas, Levi, Noah, Alex, Madison, Mason, Lauren, and Logan (Taylor); great-great-grandchild Cooper; daughters-in-law Pat and Wilma; and nieces Eula Murphy and Barbara Harris.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Delmas Stutler officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Wright Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhome.com

