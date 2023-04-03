Obituary: Rich, Stephen “Steve” William

Stephen “Steve” William Rich age 69, of Mt. Ephraim, OH passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 15, 1953 in Cambridge, OH a son of the late Euril L. “Bud” and Anna Beryl Graham Rich.

He was a member of the Green Valley Church of Christ. Steve retired from the Noble County Highway Department. He was a Cincinnati Reds fan and was an even bigger fan of his grandchildren and all their sporting events. Steve could often be found playing his guitar and he especially loved playing with “Annie’s Honky Tonkers.”

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Angela M. Rich.

Those that he loved and are left to cherish his memory are his wife Jeanie D. Archer Rich, whom he married June 16, 1973; two sons Jason (Jamie) Rich of Caldwell and Kurt (Brook) Rich of Senecaville, OH; grandchildren Austin (Taylor) Rich, Arica, Skylar, Dakoda, and Madison Rich; great-grandson Myles Mayson; siblings Teresa (Kim) West of Mt. Ephraim, Rhonda (Brent) Barnett of Sarahsville, OH, and Budd (Tacy) Rich of Mt. Ephraim. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with his brother-in-law Jimmie Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Ephraim Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Steve’s Honor to the Central Ohio Cancer Support Group c/o Noble County Health Department, 44069 Marietta Rd., Caldwell, OH 43724 or Absolute Hospice Foundation, 39 Summit Court, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Steve by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.