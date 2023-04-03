Obituary: Schockling, Margaret O.

Margaret O. Schockling, age 92, of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Kobacker House in Columbus. She was born August 4, 1930, at the family home near Fulda, daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Nau Shafer. In 1950 she married Harold F. Schockling and together they had seven children. Margaret was an active member of St. Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception and their Catholic Women’s Club. She served many years as a Eucharistic minister and reader. She pieced, quilted, and donated many quilts for church raffles. She was a member of the Townsquare Quiltlovers Guild of Caldwell, and a member of the euchre club. After raising her children, Margaret went to work at The Bakery on the square in Caldwell and later co-owned and operated the Fulda Caterers with Helen Crum. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by Harold, her husband of 67 years, who passed away on November 20, 2017, an infant son Kevin, her five siblings, Bernard Shafer and his wife Margaret, Andrew Shafer and his wife Mary, Alfred Shafer and his wife Virginia, Mary Harding and her husband Phil, Bernice Schoeppner and her husband Howard.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Bill (Maria) Schockling, Mary (Jack) Pangle, Bob Schockling, and Ron (Traci) Schockling, all of Caldwell, Diane (Marti) Neff of Montana, and Janet (Al) Chonko of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; grandchildren Staci (Mike) Schulte, Keri (Adam) Willis, Kelly Pangle, Kayla, Kevin, and Kyle Chonko, Maci and Brody Schockling, and step-grandson Ryan Sakash. Precious great-grandchildren are Addy and Ainsley Willis, Annalise and Andrew Schulte, and step-great-grandsons Jacob and Hudson Sakash.

Calling hours are Monday, April 3, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, with a Rosary Service held at 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caldwell, with Father Thomas Nau serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fulda.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s honor to St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception Church – Building Fund, P.O. Box 286, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Margaret by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

