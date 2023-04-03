Obituary: Warner, Richard “Dick”

Richard “Dick” Warner, 77, of Walker, WV passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born July 16, 1945 in Charleston, WV, a son of the late William Warner III and Ruth Siens Warner.

Dick was a 1963 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was a self-made entrepreneur from the age of 8. In 1978, he founded Dick Warner Pontiac in Parkersburg and retired in 1992 to pursue his passion of farming. He was a member of the Wood County Auto Dealers Association and attended Vaught Chapel United Methodist Church.

Dick is survived by two sons, Matt Warner (Judy) of Mineral Wells and Jason Warner (Hannah) of Millfield, OH; six grandchildren, Chase Warner (Jessica), Hannah Warner, Alexis Tennant, Jason Tennant, Amelia Warner, and Tristan Warner; one great-grandson, Benjamin Warner; three sisters, Barbara Olson of Sylvania, OH; Susie Darn (Jerry) of Lake Oswego, OR and Martha Kuhn of Erlanger, KY; three brothers, Doug Warner (Peggy) of Germantown, TN; Dan Warner (Cindy) of Hobe Sound, FL and Don Warner (Beth) of Parkersburg; his fiance, Lois Cutlip and over 30 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Tennant; two brothers-in-law, Mike Kuhn and Reg Olson.

A Celebration Gathering of Dick’s life will be held from 2:00 PM- 5:00 PM on April 16th, 2023 at Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg in memory of Dick Warner.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Green St. is honored to serve the Warner family.

