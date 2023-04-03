Ohio legislature considering bill to require “intellectual diversity” on campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Legislature is considering a bill that would transform campus conversation surrounding topics deemed “controversial.”

Ohio Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act, would require public universities to affirm and guarantee their devotion to “intellectual diversity.”

The bill defines “intellectual diversity” as “multiple, divergent, and opposing perspectives on an extensive range of public policy issues.”

The bill would require public universities to implement intellectual diversity rubrics for course approval to ensure that courses provide multiple perspectives on what the bill calls “controversial beliefs or policy,” including climate change, electoral politics, marriage, and abortion.

In addition to these changes, the bill would also prohibit public universities from requiring diversity, equity, and inclusion training for staff and prohibit employees of public universities from striking.

The Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act is currently under consideration by the Ohio Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee.

