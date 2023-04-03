US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget

U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Transportation in the Mid-Ohio Valley region will become safer in two counties following the approval of funding for a road project.

The budget, known as House Bill 23, was signed on Friday, March 31, 2023. The bill will take effect on July 1 and directs how the state of Ohio will spend approximately $13.5 billion in state and federal revenue over the next two years.

As part of this budget, 25.57 miles of US 33 will be converted from a two-lane highway to a four-lane, divided highway in Athens and Meigs Counties. The highway widening project will cost an estimated $6.04 million to complete.

The parts that will be widened are the last remaining US 33 two-lane segments between Columbus and the Ohio River.

Currently the roadway is a “Super Two” highway with wider berms but is still just a two-lane road. Since the construction of the two-lane road, serious crashes including many fatal ones have occurred on the stretch of roadway. Many of the crashes have happened when drivers were attempting to pass other vehicles.

The first segment begins south of the City of Athens and ends at State Route 681. The second segment begins adjacent to the State Route 7 eastern interchange in Meigs County and ends at the Ohio River bridge at Ravenswood.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks, and members of the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate were among those that signed House Bill 23.

