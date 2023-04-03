Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Williamstown, Williamstown police and its police chief, Shawn Graham are being sued by a former officer.

Former Williamstown officer and patrolman, Raphe Bailes filed the lawsuit on March 28th.

Bailes’s counsel — Toriseva Law — says that Bailes is suing because of wrongful termination, violation of rights, an abusive work environment and a Giglio/Brady letter. Which is a matter that can make it difficult for an officer to be able to work at another police department.

Toriseva law says that another critical matter is the absence of a civil service commission.

As Teresa Toriseva says, “Civil service commissions and the laws that create them have been put in place to protect police officers... Sheriff’s deputies... And fire fighters across the state from wrongful employment actions by their employer. They are designed to protect officers like raphe bailes from wrongful employment acts described in the lawsuit that were taken by chief graham.

Any reduction in rank or pay is required by law to go before a three-person commission for review.

We have filed to protect Mr. Bailes rights and to establish a Civil Service Commission to protect all City of Williamstown police officers from unfounded employment acts against them that can be politically or personally motivated.”

Toriseva Law says that in its amended complaint that it is wanting a formation of a civil service commission in Williamstown, back way wages from his termination in March of 2022 and cost of lawyer fees.

We reached out to the city of Williamstown and Chief Graham. They directed us to the city’s attorney who has not responded yet.

The city of Williamstown has yet to respond to the lawsuit through the courts. We will stay updated on this case as it develops.

