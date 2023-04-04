AG Morrisey announces 2024 run for Governor

FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).
FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).(GRAYDC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday morning he will be running for Governor in 2024.

Morrisey, a Republican, has served as West Virginia’s Attorney General since 2012. He was reelected in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

“Today, I come before you with a clear purpose and a conservative record that’s second to none. I am seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of West Virginia,” said Morrisey during his announcement remarks.

Morrisey also ran for Senate in 2018 but was defeated by Joe Manchin.

“As Governor, I’ll protect our jobs, fight to put more money in your pockets, advance educational excellence, supercharge economic and workforce growth, and defend families from the ravages of drugs and the woke, anti-freedom forces facing us,” Morrisey said.

He joins a growing list of Republicans who will be running for Governor in 2024, including Del. Moore Capito, Secretary of State Mac Warner, State Auditor JB McCuskey, and Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller.

“West Virginia is worth fighting for,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey will now lead a statewide tour to speak with West Virginia voters.

His tour includes the following stops this week:

  • Tuesday, April 4
    • 3:30 p.m. - Keyser
    • 5:15 p.m. - Kingwood
    • 8 p.m. - Bridgeport
  • Wednesday, April 5
    • 10 a.m. - Wheeling
    • 5:15 p.m. - Charleston
  • Thursday, April 6
    • 5:30 p.m. - Lewisburg

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

