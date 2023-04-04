Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list

Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list
Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week, Governor Jim Justice signed a bill that added several drugs to the controlled substances list in the state of West Virginia.

Among the drugs affected by SB 546 is xylazine, a potent depressant that has recently come to national attention due to its roll in increased overdose deaths. The bill classifies xylazine as a schedule IV controlled substance, placing it in the same category as some prescription drugs including Xanax and Valium.

Wood County prosecutor Pat Lefebure said adding xylazine to the controlled substances list is an important step in stopping its spread. He explained why combating the drug matters.

“It is resistant to Narcan, and it does have some really serious side effects, more so, worse than any of the other ones that we’ve seen.”

Those side effects can include repertory depression and necrosis on sites of injection, according to data released by the DEA. According to that data, xylazine was present in 23% of fentanyl powder seized by the agency last year.

Senate Bill 546 will go into effect on June 8. The legislation also has the effect of making Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC schedule I drugs.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Current power outages due to the wind
Loomis Ridge Rd.
UPDATE: House on Loomis Ridge Rd is a total loss after fire
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
The museum is made up of four floors, each with its own theme.
Discovery World on Market prepare for grand opening
Power outages along Grand Central Ave.
High winds caused power outages and cancellations across the county

Latest News

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is coming soon.
Upcoming fundraiser will raise money for local organizations fighting hunger
The FDA has approved the over the counter sale of Narcan.
The FDA approves the sale of Narcan without a prescription - substance use professional reacts
State and local officials celebrate signing of blighted property legislation
State and local officials celebrate signing of blighted property legislation
A firefighter hoses down the house.
Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss