Boil advisory for parts of greater Parkersburg

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boil notice has been issued for parts of greater Parkersburg.

A water problem occurred on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, causing contamination.

The advisory applies to 6102 Old St. Mary’s Pike to 7390 Old St. Mary’s Pike including Bethel Woods Drive and Valley Mills Drive.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121

