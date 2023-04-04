City of Belpre EMS, Inc. contract voted down, new vote to be held Wednesday

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Tuesday night, the Belpre city council voted down the contract for the City of Belpre EMS, Inc. group.

Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz says that the contract was voted down as some council members had not been able to look over the contract. Lorentz says that although the first of April was the target date to get this new EMS service available, it will now be pushed to May 1.

He says that the corporation is already formed, several people have been interviewed for positions and a committee is put together.

Lorentz says that getting this contract through is the final and most important step to providing residents the EMS care they need.

“In the past 10, 12 years, there’s been some probably four hundred jobs added to the city. And have all been in the medical field. So, if we don’t have a continuous and trustworthy ambulance service, we failed. We failed. I feel like we’re failing now. We’re relying on others to take care of us and lick our wounds if you will,” says Lorentz.

Another vote will be held this Wednesday for the contract.

Lorentz says that he wants to thank the ambulance services with both WVU Medicine Camden Clark and Memorial Health System.

