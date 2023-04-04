Discussing the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act with Marietta College provost

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Legislature is considering a bill that seeks to guarantee what it calls “intellectual diversity” on college campuses. According to the interim provost of Marietta College, the problems the legislation seeks to amend could be exaggerated.

Ohio State Senator Jerry Cirino, who’s sponsoring Ohio Senate Bill 83, has described the it as “an urgent course correction to protect Ohio students and the integrity of our universities and colleges.” Cirino has professed concern over colleges and universities becoming echo chambers where unpopular opinions cannot be expressed freely.

WTAP spoke to Chuck Stinemetz, the interim provost and Dean of the Faculty at Marietta College, to talk about the problems the bill is intended to address.

Stinemetz said while the bill seems well-intended, it could be addressing a problem that’s been overblown. “They (the legislators) want to ensure that there are perspectives presented, which is exactly what the faculty want to do in their classrooms.”

Stinemetz said that while there may be individual instances of issues with unpopular opinions being discouraged at colleges in Ohio, he isn’t aware of a wide scale, persistent problem. On top of that, Stinemetz expressed the concern that actually implementing the changes suggested by the bill could lead to new and costly levels of bureaucracy in Ohio’s higher education institutions.

