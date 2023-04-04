Discussing the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act with Marietta College provost

Discussing the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act with Marietta College provost
Discussing the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act with Marietta College provost(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Legislature is considering a bill that seeks to guarantee what it calls “intellectual diversity” on college campuses. According to the interim provost of Marietta College, the problems the legislation seeks to amend could be exaggerated.

Ohio State Senator Jerry Cirino, who’s sponsoring Ohio Senate Bill 83, has described the it as “an urgent course correction to protect Ohio students and the integrity of our universities and colleges.” Cirino has professed concern over colleges and universities becoming echo chambers where unpopular opinions cannot be expressed freely.

WTAP spoke to Chuck Stinemetz, the interim provost and Dean of the Faculty at Marietta College, to talk about the problems the bill is intended to address.

Stinemetz said while the bill seems well-intended, it could be addressing a problem that’s been overblown. “They (the legislators) want to ensure that there are perspectives presented, which is exactly what the faculty want to do in their classrooms.”

Stinemetz said that while there may be individual instances of issues with unpopular opinions being discouraged at colleges in Ohio, he isn’t aware of a wide scale, persistent problem. On top of that, Stinemetz expressed the concern that actually implementing the changes suggested by the bill could lead to new and costly levels of bureaucracy in Ohio’s higher education institutions.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued
Motion passed in Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing
Motion passed in Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing
A firefighter hoses down the house.
Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing

Latest News

Nathan Cunningham had been the PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School.
Former teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Wood County elected officials respond to Trump indictment
Wood County legislators respond to Trump indictment and arraignment
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory for parts of greater Parkersburg
Marietta City Schools
Marietta City Schools are looking to build class lists for upcoming Kindergarten classes