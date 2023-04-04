Family Crisis Intervention Center spreading awareness on “Stopping victim blaming” during April

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Family Crisis Intervention Center is looking to get involved.

The center is spreading awareness on this issue through its shirts with “stop victim blaming” on them. The shirt is designed as a way to make people aware of the ways in which certain language can be harmful to victims of sexual assault. As it also features some common expressions connected to victim blaming on the back.

The center’s executive director, Emily Larkins says that victim blaming can cause many of those to have long standing issues. And can even make it difficult for them to report these cases.

“It could also make victims less likely to report or reach out for services like coming to the Family Crisis Intervention Center. Or report to maybe a local hospital campus or an emergency department. Or even reaching out to our local law enforcement and making a report if they choose to,” says Larkins.

The center will also be providing magnets to Wood County law enforcement during April.

If you would like one of these shirts during the month of April, you can contact the center by dialing 304-428-2333.

