Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg fire crews responded to a house fire on 19th Street.

According to officials, the house is a total loss. It is believed to be abandoned but that has not yet been confirmed.

A fire official told WTAP that no one called in the fire. Fire officials noticed the fire while driving through town.

There were no injuries. Fire crews were called to the scene around 6:30pm.

It took about 15 minutes to put out.

