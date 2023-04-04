Former teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime

A former physical education teacher at Emerson Elementary School was arrested for a sex crime.
Nathan Cunningham had been the PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nathan Cunningham was arrested on one felony count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or a person in a position of trust on March 29, 2023.

Wood County Schools confirmed the board voted to suspend him at its last meeting. He is not teaching at the school.

A Wood County Schools spokesperson said there will most likely be another vote coming up.

He is accused by police of inappropriate behavior and physical contact with a child under the age of 14 between March 2021 and March 2023.

