Former teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A former physical education teacher at Emerson Elementary School was arrested for a sex crime.

Nathan Cunningham was arrested on one felony count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or a person in a position of trust on March 29, 2023.

Wood County Schools confirmed the board voted to suspend him at its last meeting. He is not teaching at the school.

A Wood County Schools spokesperson said there will most likely be another vote coming up.

He is accused by police of inappropriate behavior and physical contact with a child under the age of 14 between March 2021 and March 2023.

