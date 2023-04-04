‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Current power outages due to the wind
Loomis Ridge Rd.
UPDATE: House on Loomis Ridge Rd is a total loss after fire
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
The museum is made up of four floors, each with its own theme.
Discovery World on Market prepare for grand opening
Power outages along Grand Central Ave.
High winds caused power outages and cancellations across the county

Latest News

McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
The Empty Bowls fundraiser is coming soon.
Upcoming fundraiser will raise money for local organizations fighting hunger
The FDA has approved the over the counter sale of Narcan.
The FDA approves the sale of Narcan without a prescription - substance use professional reacts
State and local officials celebrate signing of blighted property legislation
State and local officials celebrate signing of blighted property legislation
Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list
Bill signed by Gov. Justice will place xylazine on controlled substances list