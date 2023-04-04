Marietta City Schools are looking to build class lists for upcoming Kindergarten classes

Marietta City Schools
Marietta City Schools(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - You may think it is too early to register your child for upcoming kindergarten classes but it is not.

Marietta City Schools are looking to begin building class lists to help aid the students.

Director of Media and Communications, Janelle Patterson, believes registering your child early can only benefit them as a student.

So, pre-registration is step one and then step two is completing the registration packet so that also is looking at shot records, any developmental needs, talking to your doctor or if you’ve been to the dentist already. So this helps compile this information to help serve your child,” said Patterson.

Parents were allowed to register their children at their assigned school but you now must register your students at the Marietta City Schools Board of Education offices.

