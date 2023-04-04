North Star Child Advocacy Center kicks off their #High5Drive campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April 3 the North Star Child Advocacy Center kicked off their #High5Drive campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for the 21 child advocacy centers across the state.

In West Virginia alone 4,703 West Virginia children walked through the doors of a center following allegations.

For North Star in just five counties they served over 600 children in 2022 alone.

With this campaign they are hoping to raise $5 for every child that has walked through the doors last year. Allowing financial freedom for day to day expenses to improve the overall health of the center.

“A lot of my problems I know are general operational finances and we don’t get money for those, so we got bills to pay while we provide these services to kids and this money will come in and give me the ability to pick where I need the money at most that particular day or month,” said Executive Director, Greg Collins.

North Star is partnering with Williamstown bank to accept donations at the banking location. You can also donate directly to the advocacy center by clicking here.

