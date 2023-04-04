Obituary: Edwards, Alta Marie

Alta Marie Edwards of Mineral Wells, WV died April 4, 2023 at her residence. She was born September 2nd, 1926 at Cains Run, Reedy, WV and was the daughter of the late Henry Asa Price and Elsie Blanch Miller Price.

She attended school in Roane County, WV. At the age of thirteen she was saved at the revival service at Dry Point Methodist Church and baptized in the Creek on Cains Run. Her faith has been her guide through life. In 1943 the family moved to Vienna, WV. She worked at the Parkersburg Silk Mill in the nineteen forties. Marie married Edwin Frank Edwards after he returned home from serving in the United States Navy in World War II. They were married sixty-seven years at his passing June 29th, 2013.

Marie has been a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Mineral Wells for over 50 years. In her younger years she worked with the younger children, teaching Sunday school and working in vacation bible school. She was in the church choir, and the ABW Missions Program for many years. Marie was a homemaker, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda (Rev. David) Carpenter, Shirley (Jim Eddy) Jackson, Carol Edwards; grandchildren, Matthew (Jody) Jackson, Kathy (fiancée Jeff Holland) Carpenter, Karla (Brian Metz) Carpenter, Kevin Carpenter; seven great grandsons; four great great grandchildren; one brother, Howard (Bettie) Price; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Juanita Price, Sylvia Price and Betty Price Rucker.

Services will be Friday 2:30 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Dr. Mary Beth McCloy officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells.

Visitation will be Thursday 4-6 pm at the funeral home.

