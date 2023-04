Melissa Ann (Oyler) Ryan, 54 of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord April 2, 2023.

Graveside service will Be Friday 2:00 PM at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Visitation will be Friday 1:00 pm TO 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

