Obituary: Sams, Edward Michael

Edward Michael Sams was born on August 7, 1948, and passed away on March 30, 2023 at the Stone Rise Nursing home in Belmont, WV. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He served four years in the Airforce and was a Vietnam Veteran, as well as several years as a WV State Trooper and Conservation Officer. He finished his career at Borg Warner Chemicals and retired from GE Plastics.

He is survived by two daughters Sasha (Daniel) Smith of Williamstown, WV and Amber (John) Davidson of Grovetown, GA; two step-daughters, Tammy (Joyce) Bailey of Chambersburg, PA, and Kimberly (Russell) Cowman of Cutler, OH; three siblings, Patsy Black of Florida, Debra (Paul) Morgan of Parkersburg, and Tom (Karen) Sams of Texas and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward D. Sams and Inella V. Sams, a half-sister, Sandra Roberts and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

As per his request, no funeral services or memorial will be held. Donations to the Humane Society of Parkersburg can be made in his honor.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.