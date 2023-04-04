Obituary: Snell, Paul Shelton Jr.

Capt. Paul Shelton Snell, Jr. performed his last checklist, rolled down the runway and flew West, surrounded by his 4 children to meet his Lord on March 17, 2023. He was born on April 10, 1928 to Paul S. and Belle Lane Snell in Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Paul Snell, and granddaughter Mary Cates Mervin.

He is survived by his wife Jane Ann Snell of 46 years, his sister Pearl (Jobie) Spivey of Charleston, SC, daughters Dawn White (Herb) of Tappahannock, VA, Elaine Mervin (Gaillard) of Concord, NC , Paula Giugliano (Andy-dec) and sons David Snell, Pfafftown, NC, and Tyler Q. Snell of the home, a cousin Spencer Douglas of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren Salem, Timmins, Kegan. Griffin and Isabelle Grace, and a host of fellow Piedmont pilots.

He graduated from Bowman Gray High School with the class of 1946 in Winston-Salem, NC where he served as Class President for two years. The night of graduation he left for the US Navy and was stationed at Chincoteague Naval Air Station located at Chincoteague, VA for two years as an air traffic control operator. He was then hired by Piedmont Airlines on April 16, 1948 in Winston-Salem, NC as a steward, all while taking flight lessons and becoming a commercial pilot for them for 35 years.

He met and married Shirley Brownfield and five children were born of this marriage. On May 1, 1971 he met his future wife on a flight to Atlanta, GA and to this day he said she made the best lemonade on an airplane that he ever had. On May 1, 1976 he and Jane Ann Brown of Newport, OH were married. Upon retiring from a love of flying with Piedmont Airlines in 1984 he joined her on the family farm and discovered a love of raising his own cattle. Their son Tyler Quentin Snell was born that same fall.

Paul was a member of the Newport United Methodist Church, a member of the Newport Lions Club, American Legion Post #0064, ALPA, and served as President of the Piedmont Silver Eagles in Charlotte, NC. In February 1957 Capt. Snell piloted the Piedmont flight carrying Rock Hudson and his entourage to the world premiere of Battle Hymm to Marietta, OH in which Rock Hudson portrayed Marietta native Colonel Dean Hess. Capt. Snell also was responsible for traveling to northern Michigan to transport a GAT-1 training simulator to the North Carolina Transportation Museum located in Spencer, NC. He was awarded the honor of having the simulator named after him.

The family wishes to thank the skilled nursing staff of Harmar Place Rehabilitation. Also Dr. Jason Schott, DO cardiology specialist for his unrelenting compassion, care, to relieve, to cure and comfort Paul and his family.

A Celebration of Life to be announced will be held in late spring. In lieu of flowers and if so led consider donating to www.piedmontsilvereaglescharitablefunds.org Captains Grant, c/o Captain Margaret Bruce, 128 Culpeze Rd. Mooresville, NC 28117

Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;

Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth

of sun-split clouds,—and done a hundred things

You have not dreamed of—wheeled and soared and swung

High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,

I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung

My eager craft through footless halls of air ....

Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue

I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace

Where never lark nor ever eagle flew—

And, while with silent lifting mind I’ve trod

The high untrespassed sanctity of space,

Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.

High Flight, by John G. Magee Jr.

