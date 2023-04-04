Sanitary sewer work to be completed in Marietta

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Wastewater Department will be working on sewer lines.

According to a release from the Wastewater Department, work will be done April 5-7, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of the work is to repair a sanitary sewer at 314 6th St. As a result, 6th St. will be reduced to one lane from Cutler Street to Putnam Street.

There will be no parking on either side of 6th Street in the work area, and the sidewalk in front of 314 6th St. will be closed.

The work may necessitate the use of heavy equipment.

If you have concerns about above or below ground work, landscaping, etc. contact Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858 Ext. 110.

