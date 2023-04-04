Sanitary sewer work to be completed in Marietta

A sewer in the city of Twin Falls.
(KMVT/KSVT)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Wastewater Department will be working on sewer lines.

According to a release from the Wastewater Department, work will be done April 5-7, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of the work is to repair a sanitary sewer at 314 6th St. As a result, 6th St. will be reduced to one lane from Cutler Street to Putnam Street.

There will be no parking on either side of 6th Street in the work area, and the sidewalk in front of 314 6th St. will be closed.

The work may necessitate the use of heavy equipment.

If you have concerns about above or below ground work, landscaping, etc. contact Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858 Ext. 110.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued
Motion passed in Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing
Motion passed in Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing
A firefighter hoses down the house.
Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing

Latest News

Washington Elementary school repairs
Washington Elem repairs
Washington Elem
Washington Elementary begins repairs for water damaged floor and ceiling
Important updates to distracted driving laws in Ohio
Important updates to distracted driving laws in Ohio
Former Nelsonville recreation director indicted for theft
Former Nelsonville recreation director indicted for theft