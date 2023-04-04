Upcoming fundraiser will raise money for local organizations fighting hunger

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is coming soon.
(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Empty Bowls will soon hold its annual luncheon at First Presbyterian Church on fourth street in Marietta.

According to event co-chairs Judy Peoples and Carol Garoza, all proceeds go toward local food pantries and other local organizations that fight hunger.

How it works is you buy a ticket and stop by for some soup. You’ll walk away with a unique bowl made by a local student, artist, or hobbyist.

Peoples and Garoza say community support is everything.

“We couldn’t do it without the restaurants donating the food. Panera donates two days worth of bread and pastries and cookies. Our area churches make homemade cookies. It’s everything,” Peoples said.

“Everybody’s working together to pull this off,” Garoza added.

The luncheon will be on Saturday April 15th. It will run from 11am to 1pm.

Tickets are $15.

