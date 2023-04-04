Washington Elementary begins repairs for water damaged floor and ceiling

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Over Christmas break pipes in Washington Elementary school froze over and burst causing damage to some floors and ceilings in the building.

Just hours after the incident school officials found the problem and got to work. The health department, insurance adjusters and contractors were called to ensure the school would be safe for all students and staff.

“We were never at a point where the health department would recommend that we have face masks or close schools. Kids continued to learn, our staff continued to teach and we’ve worked through this process,” said Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications.

The floors that are being repaired have become warped from the water damage that occurred over spring break.

The repairs that are being done over spring break are a safe, temporary flooring and the permanent flooring will come over summer break.

