Washington Elementary begins repairs for water damaged floor and ceiling

Washington Elem
Washington Elem(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Over Christmas break pipes in Washington Elementary school froze over and burst causing damage to some floors and ceilings in the building.

Just hours after the incident school officials found the problem and got to work. The health department, insurance adjusters and contractors were called to ensure the school would be safe for all students and staff.

“We were never at a point where the health department would recommend that we have face masks or close schools. Kids continued to learn, our staff continued to teach and we’ve worked through this process,” said Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications.

The floors that are being repaired have become warped from the water damage that occurred over spring break.

The repairs that are being done over spring break are a safe, temporary flooring and the permanent flooring will come over summer break.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
Motion passed in Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing
Motion passed in Donavon McCune and Justin Keel hearing
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued
A firefighter hoses down the house.
Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing

Latest News

Important updates to distracted driving laws in Ohio
Important updates to distracted driving laws in Ohio
Former Nelsonville recreation director indicted for theft
Former Nelsonville recreation director indicted for theft
Upcoming fundraiser will raise money for local organizations fighting hunger
Upcoming fundraiser will raise money for local organizations fighting hunger
FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).
AG Morrisey announces 2024 run for Governor